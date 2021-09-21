Canada September 21 2021 8:44pm 02:04 ‘The answer is yes’: Kenney admits expanding health care in Alberta includes private options Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says that private options are on the table in the province to expand health care. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8211179/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8211179/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?