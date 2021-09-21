Menu

Canada
September 21 2021 8:39pm
02:08

New Alberta health minister says he’s ‘deeply committed’ to COVID-19 fight

Newly appointed Alberta Health Minister Tyler Copping says he is “deeply committed” to steering the province through the COVID-19 pandemic.

