Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 21 2021 7:17pm
35:06

Global News at 5:30: September 21, 2021

Top stories: Voter frustrations in the wake of the federal election — we’ll show you why. A closer look at the future of the federal party leaders. And ready or not, Ontario’s vaccine certificate system is about to begin.

