Canada
September 21 2021 1:21pm
03:32

Author Ian Williams on his book Disorientation: Being Black in the World

Ian Williams chats on Global News Morning Edmonton about his book that focuses on his experiences living in Trinidad and Canada, as well as an event meant to keep the conversation going.

