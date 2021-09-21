Global News Morning Saskatoon September 21 2021 10:39am 04:22 USask political analyst on federal election results USask political analyst Ken Coates joins Global News Morning to discuss the results of Monday’s federal election, and the impact of another Liberal minority government. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8208856/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8208856/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?