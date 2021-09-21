Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
September 21 2021 10:39am
04:22

USask political analyst on federal election results

USask political analyst Ken Coates joins Global News Morning to discuss the results of Monday’s federal election, and the impact of another Liberal minority government.

