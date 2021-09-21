Menu

Canada
September 21 2021 3:33am
01:48

Conservative Brad Redekopp re-elected in Saskatoon West

Conservative incumbent Brad Redekopp was re-elected during Monday’s federal election, by a margin of about 2,500 votes. It only became clear he had won late in the evening.

