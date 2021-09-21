Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
September 21 2021 12:38am
00:21

Regina-Lewvan NDP candidate reflects on campaign

Regina-Lewvan NDP candidate Tria Donaldson reflects on her campaign after falling short to incumbent Warren Steinley of the Conservatives who is projected to win the riding.

Advertisement

Video Home