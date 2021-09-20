Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Anti-vaccine Protestors Enter Schools
September 20 2021 9:31pm
02:48

Bubble zones and injunctions considered after anti-vaccine protestors enter schools in Salmon Arm.

The B.C. Government says it’s prepared to take strict action to prevent anti-vaccine protestors from entering schools. That was the disturbing situation in Salmon Arm last week when schools were forced to go into a hold and secure mode–meaning all school doors were locked and students instructed to stay in their classrooms. Those measures remain in effect this week as the government considers its next step to ensure protestors don’t come near schools again. Klaudia Van Emmerik has the latest.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home



No videos found.