Bubble zones and injunctions considered after anti-vaccine protestors enter schools in Salmon Arm.

The B.C. Government says it’s prepared to take strict action to prevent anti-vaccine protestors from entering schools. That was the disturbing situation in Salmon Arm last week when schools were forced to go into a hold and secure mode–meaning all school doors were locked and students instructed to stay in their classrooms. Those measures remain in effect this week as the government considers its next step to ensure protestors don’t come near schools again. Klaudia Van Emmerik has the latest.