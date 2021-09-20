The Morning Show September 20 2021 11:03am 03:48 Canadian publishing company highlighting African history Author Ekiuwa Aire checks in with The Morning Show to share the reason behind starting the publishing company ‘Our Ancestries’ putting the spotlight on African history. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8204652/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8204652/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?