Global News Morning Montreal
September 20 2021 8:52am
01:18

Le Gym à Zach

A West Island community has a new outdoor gym named after a local family’s late son. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines was at Parc Harpell in Ste-Anne-De-Bellevue.

