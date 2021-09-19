Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 19 2021 10:08pm
02:13

Northern B.C. hospital facing critical nursing shortage amid COVID-19 staff abuse

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 and lagging vaccination rates, Northern Health says Fort St. John Hospital is also facing a critical nurse staffing shortage in its ER. Kristen Robinson reports.

Advertisement

Video Home