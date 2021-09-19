Menu

Exhibition Park
September 19 2021 4:12pm
02:02

Windy City Tattoo Show breezes through Lethbridge

It’s the weekend before new public health measures kick in across Alberta, and that means an annual indoor event in Lethbridge could go ahead. Jessica Robb has more on the Windy City Tattoo Show and what the pandemic has looked like for artists.

