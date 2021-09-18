Sports September 18 2021 11:13pm 01:54 August 2021 Coach of the Month: Nick Lother Nick Lother has been named Global’s Coach of the Month after forming a basketball program geared towards boosting opportunities for Winnipeg high schoolers. Marek Tkach has his story. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8202323/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8202323/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?