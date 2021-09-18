Menu

September 18 2021 5:17pm
02:00

Visits to the emergency room due to meth continue to climb in Saskatoon

There were nearly 1,000 hospital visits as a result of meth use in 2020. Saskatchewan Health Authority says this years’ numbers are on track to be around the same, if not higher.

