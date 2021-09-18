News September 18 2021 5:17pm 02:00 Visits to the emergency room due to meth continue to climb in Saskatoon There were nearly 1,000 hospital visits as a result of meth use in 2020. Saskatchewan Health Authority says this years’ numbers are on track to be around the same, if not higher. Saskatoon on track to see more emergency room visits due to meth than last year REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8201891/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8201891/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?