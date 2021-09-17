Global News Hour at 6 BC September 17 2021 9:35pm 02:42 COVID-19 cases surge in northern B.C. Close to 300 of Friday’s 768 new COVID-19 cases in the province are in northern B.C. and on Vancouver Island. Global’s Keith Baldrey has more on the situation in Northern Health – and how it compares to the rest of B.C. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8200891/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8200891/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?