Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 17 2021 9:35pm
02:42

COVID-19 cases surge in northern B.C.

Close to 300 of Friday’s 768 new COVID-19 cases in the province are in northern B.C. and on Vancouver Island. Global’s Keith Baldrey has more on the situation in Northern Health – and how it compares to the rest of B.C.

