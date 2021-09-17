Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 17 2021 8:58pm
02:19

911 horror stories on Vancouver Island

More 911 horror stories on Vancouver Island. Kylie Stanton has the story of a man who was forced to rush his wife to an ambulance station after being on hold for 911, and the story of another man for whom help came too late.

