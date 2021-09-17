Menu

BC wildfires
September 17 2021 8:34pm
02:26

Volunteer group helps Westside Road residents with recovery from wildfire

Samaritan’s Purse has been helping victims in the Lytton area since early August and have now arrived in the Okanagan to assist people.

