Economy September 17 2021 8:26pm 02:06 Ballet Edmonton ramps up for major Home Tour fundraiser Ballet Edmonton is back with its Home Tour fundraiser this weekend. The event not only supports the ballet company; it also supports the dancers and other artists. Ciara Yaschuk reports. Ballet Edmonton ramps up for major Home Tour fundraiser REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8200713/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8200713/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?