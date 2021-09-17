Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
September 17 2021 4:01pm
02:29

Bulge of heat: Sept. 17 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Into the 30s for some regions to start the last weekend of summer, but it will be windy at times. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Friday, Sept. 17.

