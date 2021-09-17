Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
September 17 2021 12:15pm
01:54

Toronto Public Health investigating COVID-19 outbreaks at 2 schools

Several students at Alvin Curling Public School and King George Junior Public school in Toronto are now isolating due to COVID-19 outbreaks but the schools remain open. Marianne Dimain reports.

