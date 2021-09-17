Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 17 2021 11:36am
04:19

Where We Live – Delta’s Floating Homes

Global BC community reporter Michael Newman visits the banks of the Fraser River in Delta to discover what draws people to life aboard a floating home.

