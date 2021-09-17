Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
September 17 2021 10:42am
04:33

Virtual Walk for Bladder Cancer Canada set to take place Sept. 25 & 26

Urologist Dr Adrian Fairey and bladder cancer survivor Ferg Devins speak about the importance of the annual walk that raises money for research.

