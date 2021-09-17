The Morning Show September 17 2021 10:38am 05:19 Tips to transition your beauty routine from summer to fall Beauty expert Janine Holmes checks in with The Morning Show to share her top picks for skin and hair products under $50 to help you transition from summer to fall effortlessly. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8198559/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8198559/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?