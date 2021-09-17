Grand September 17 2021 8:45am 03:10 Save on Foods opens store at Kildonan Place Store manager Nick Taylor explains to CJOB host Kathy Kennedy, that the grand opening of Save on Foods at Kildonan Place was delayed until now, so that former COVID-19 restrictions didn’t put a damper on the big day. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8198323/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8198323/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?