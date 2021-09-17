Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 17 2021 8:44am
04:17

International cuisine food platters

Treat your guests to food platters and wine parings that explore the tastes of Italy, Greece and California. Food stylist Hanna Hajilou joins Global’s Eramelinda Boquer with some delicious international canapé suggestions for your next gathering.

