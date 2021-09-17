Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
September 17 2021 7:49am
06:50

Milestone Celebration in Halifax’s North End

A night of song, storytelling and spoken word will take place Friday, September 17th in Halifax to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 1996 occupation of the Canada Employment Centre in the city’s north end.

