Global News Morning Montreal September 17 2021 8:34am 04:06 New book on Bill 101 A new book examines the impacts of the Charter of the French Language (known as Bill 101) on English-speaking communities in Quebec. Co-editor Drs. Lorraine O'Donnell shares some highlights with Global's Laura Casella.