Global News Morning Montreal
September 17 2021 8:34am
04:06

New book on Bill 101

A new book examines the impacts of the Charter of the French Language (known as Bill 101) on English-speaking communities in Quebec. Co-editor Drs. Lorraine O’Donnell shares some highlights with Global’s Laura Casella.

