Housing
September 16 2021 9:17pm
00:26

Manitoba housing market slowing down after spring, summer boom

Manitoba’s housing market is slowing down after five consecutive months of 2,000-plus sales, the Manitoba Real Estate Association announced on Thursday, a downturn that’s normal for this time of year.

