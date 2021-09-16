Menu

Brian Krupa
September 16 2021 8:09pm
03:36

A closer look at the candidates running in Kelowna—Lake Country

Candidates running to be the Member of Parliament for Kelowna—Lake Country share their priorities and platform as they enter the final days of the campaign trail. Jules Knox reports.

