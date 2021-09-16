Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
September 16 2021 7:38pm
01:45

Sask. business community reacts to October 1 vaccination requirements

Initial reaction from the community was supportive of the Thursday announcement that proof of vaccination will soon be required at many businesses.

