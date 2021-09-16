Menu

Canada
September 16 2021 7:04pm
01:48

Alberta struggling with ‘workforce’ issues in health-care system amid COVID-19 surge

President and CEO of Alberta Health Services discusses staffing issues within the health-care system during the recent surge in COVID-19 hospitalization and ICU admissions.

