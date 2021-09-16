Menu

Canada
September 16 2021 5:47pm
02:08

Kingston and the Islands Green candidate deletes post endorsing NDP vote

Kingston and the Islands Green candidate, Dr. Waji Khan, deleted a tweet of endorsement for NDP candidate Vic Sahai that was posted Thursday morning.

