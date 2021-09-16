Menu

Global News at 6 Winnipeg
September 16 2021 3:59pm
01:38

Windy, but sunny: Sept. 16 Manitoba weather outlook

More summer-like conditions moving in for the weekend. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Thursday, Sept. 16.

