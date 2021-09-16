The Morning Show September 16 2021 10:41am 05:37 What is social burnout? Ways to deal with the return to normal Sex and relationship expert Jessica O’Reilly checks in with The Morning Show to share her tips for beating social burnout. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8195407/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8195407/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?