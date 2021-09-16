Menu

The Morning Show
September 16 2021 10:37am
04:12

SpaceX launches first amateur astronaut crew to orbit Earth

Space expert Paul Delaney joins The Morning Show to talk about SpaceX’s Inspirational4 private all-civilian orbital mission.

