Global News Morning Halifax September 16 2021 7:31am 05:24 Peace Halifax returns for 2021 We find out what’s planned for this year’s edition of Peace Halifax, a day-long festival offered as a gift to the people of Halifax in honour of the United Nations International Day of Peace. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8195112/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8195112/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?