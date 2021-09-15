Menu

Grunthal
September 15 2021 9:56pm
Minor hockey season cancelled in Grunthal, board says public health orders could be to blame

The Grunthal Minor Hockey Association announced that children and youth won’t be playing hockey out of Grunthal this season because not enough people have signed up.

