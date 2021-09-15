Federal Election September 15 2021 6:54pm 02:15 Regina-Lewvan federal candidates discuss platform and election issues With election night just a few days away, candidates are out campaigning in full force. Our Taz Dhaliwal takes a look at the riding of Regina-Lewvan and the candidate’s campaign pitch. Canada Election: Regina-Lewvan federal candidates discuss platform, issues REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8194195/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8194195/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?