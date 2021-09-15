Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Federal Election
September 15 2021 6:54pm
02:15

Regina-Lewvan federal candidates discuss platform and election issues

With election night just a few days away, candidates are out campaigning in full force. Our Taz Dhaliwal takes a look at the riding of Regina-Lewvan and the candidate’s campaign pitch.

Advertisement

Video Home