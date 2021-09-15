Menu

Global News at Noon BC
September 15 2021 3:29pm
00:50

Homicide team investigating disappearance of Naomi Onotera

Breaking News out of Langley, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken over the case involving Naomi Onotera who has been missing for more than two weeks.

