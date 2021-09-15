Global News at Noon BC September 15 2021 3:29pm 00:50 Homicide team investigating disappearance of Naomi Onotera Breaking News out of Langley, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken over the case involving Naomi Onotera who has been missing for more than two weeks. Homicide team investigating disappearance of Langley mother, teacher REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8193303/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8193303/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?