Global News at 6 Regina
September 15 2021 3:35pm
02:34

Windy days continue: Sept. 15 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Snow possible for parts of northern Saskatchewan as winds batter other regions. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Wednesday, Sept. 15.

