Global News Morning BC September 15 2021 10:02am 03:42 Vigil planned for Stanley Park coyotes Former Park Board Commissioner Sarah Blyth and other animal rights activists are trying to stop any further culling of coyotes in Stanley Park. She talks to Global News Morning about their latest attempt to save the Stanley Park coyotes. Vigil for Stanley Park coyotes held in Vancouver on Wednesday