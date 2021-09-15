Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
September 15 2021 10:38am
04:07

The latest on campus at the University of Saskatchewan

University of Saskatchewan president Peter Stoicheff joins Global News Morning as more than 27,000 students return to class and the Huskies are back in action.

Advertisement

Video Home