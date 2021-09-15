Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
September 15 2021 9:58am
04:22

What to Watch: TIFF’s most buzzworthy films

ET Canada reporter, Morgan Hoffman, has a rundown of the most exciting films premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival -including ‘Night Raiders’ and ‘Spencer.’

