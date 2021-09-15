Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 15 2021 8:37am
03:32

Hottest Fall beauty trends

This Fall trends go back to neutral and natural colours. Lifestyle expert Caroline Elie shows Global’s Eramelinda Boquer the hottest trends of the season and giving back to a great cause.

