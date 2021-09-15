Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
September 15 2021 8:35am
03:51

COVID-19 update

Two weeks into the new school year and COVID-19 infection rates are up. What more can be done to protect our kids? Global’s Laura Casella asks Dr. Mitch to weigh in.

Advertisement

Video Home