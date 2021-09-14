Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 14 2021 6:24pm
02:54

Corey Dixon, actor and mental health advocate, shares story of perseverance

Toronto-born actor, mental health advocate and speaker Corey Dixon is sharing his life story to help others cope with anxiety and depression. Susan Hay has the story.

