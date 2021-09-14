Menu

Canada
September 14 2021 5:25pm
01:59

COVID-19 rapid testing to shutdown in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia COVID-19 rapid testing sites will shutdown as the province enters phase five of its reopening plan. The move has some regular users of the testing sites concerned as the province enters a fourth wave of COVID-19. Jesse Thomas has more.

