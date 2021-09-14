Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News
September 14 2021 3:54pm
05:31

South Okanagan-West Kootenay 2021 Green party candidate

Tara Howse, South Okanagan-West Kootenay Green party candidate in the 2021 federal election, speaks to Global News about her priorities for the region, if elected to Ottawa.

Advertisement

Video Home