Global News Morning Saskatoon
September 14 2021 11:10am
04:24

What rural Saskatchewan is looking for in the federal election

With the election six days away, SARM president Ray Orb joins Global News Morning to talk about issues they’re watching on the campaign trail, including carbon taxes and dealing with ongoing droughts.

