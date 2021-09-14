Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
September 14 2021 9:54am
04:30

Why some medically fragile kids can’t return to school

Jill Anema, whose son Duncan has Cri du Chat Syndrome, shares concerns about the nursing shortage and its impact on her son’s ability to go to school.

