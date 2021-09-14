Global News Morning Toronto September 14 2021 9:54am 04:30 Why some medically fragile kids can’t return to school Jill Anema, whose son Duncan has Cri du Chat Syndrome, shares concerns about the nursing shortage and its impact on her son’s ability to go to school. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8188823/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8188823/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?